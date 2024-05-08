Turkish main stock ends Tuesday’s session with record high

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s primary stock index reached a historic high, closing at 10,336.50 points, marking a 0.68 percent increase from the previous day's closing figure. This notable surge in the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index saw a gain of 69.41 points from Monday's closing level of 10,267.09 points. This record-breaking performance underscores the positive momentum and investor confidence in Turkey’s financial markets.



The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 8.8 trillion Turkish liras (USD274.7 billion) by the end of the trading session, accompanied by a robust daily trading volume of 127 billion liras (USD3.94 billion). This reflects both the breadth and depth of activity within the market, suggesting sustained interest and engagement from investors across various sectors.



Meanwhile, the prices of key commodities also witnessed notable movements. The price of gold per ounce stood at USD2,324.30, indicating stability in the precious metal's value amid market fluctuations. Additionally, Brent crude oil traded at around USD83.03 per barrel as of 18:48 local time (0548GMT), reflecting ongoing dynamics in the global energy market.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 32.2576, highlighting the relative strength of the lira against the dollar. Similarly, the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 34.7931, while the British pound traded at 40.4826 liras. These currency exchange dynamics underscore the broader economic landscape and the interplay between global currencies in Turkey’s financial ecosystem.

