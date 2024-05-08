Kuwait Oil Price Up By 14 Cents To USD 85.26 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 14 cents to USD 85.26 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 85.12 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.
In international markets, the price of the Brent crude dropped by 17 cents settling at USD 83.16 pb, while the rate of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved down by 10 cents reaching USD 78.38 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108186843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.