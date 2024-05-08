Kuwait Oil Price Up By 14 Cents To USD 85.26 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 14 cents to USD 85.26 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 85.12 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.

In international markets, the price of the Brent crude dropped by 17 cents settling at USD 83.16 pb, while the rate of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved down by 10 cents reaching USD 78.38 pb. (end)

km









