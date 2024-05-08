Malaysia Condemns Latest Israeli Occupation Attacks On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (KUNA) -- Malaysia vehemently condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation attacks on Rafah in Gaza that resulted in 19 Palestinian deaths.

In a press statement, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said, "The attacks, which came just hours after Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal worked out during the peace negotiations brokered by Egypt and Qatar, only demonstrate Israel's intransigence and unwillingness to act for peace."

The Israeli occupation regime, the statement added, "is bent on pursuing genocide and a war of extermination against the besieged Palestinians. As such, Israel deserves the strongest condemnation from the international community."

The Ministry described the continuous Israeli occupation bombardments on Palestinian women, children and the vulnerable as "unequivocally abhorrent and reprehensible."

The Rafah encampments were "the last bastions of refuge against the Israeli aggression," it added.

Malaysia called on the international community to double their efforts in condemning the Israeli occupation and hold it accountable under international law and international human rights laws. (end)

