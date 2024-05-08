Emergency Preparedness Drill Conducted At Queen Alia International Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - Queen Alia International Airport on Wednesday organized an emergency preparedness drill, initiated by the International Airport Group in collaboration with various airport stakeholders.According to a statement released by the Group, the drill was carefully designed to address emergency scenarios in strict compliance with both national and international civil aviation regulations.Emphasizing the non-disruptive nature of the drill, the Group assured that it posed no threat to passengers and would not disrupt flight schedules or lead to any delays in air travel.