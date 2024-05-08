Emergency Preparedness Drill Conducted At Queen Alia International Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 8 (Petra) - Queen Alia International Airport on Wednesday organized an emergency preparedness drill, initiated by the International Airport Group in collaboration with various airport stakeholders.
According to a statement released by the Group, the drill was carefully designed to address emergency scenarios in strict compliance with both national and international civil aviation regulations.
Emphasizing the non-disruptive nature of the drill, the Group assured that it posed no threat to passengers and would not disrupt flight schedules or lead to any delays in air travel.
MENAFN08052024000117011021ID1108186804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.