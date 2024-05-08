               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Committee Of Correctional Institutions


5/8/2024 2:23:16 AM

QNA

Riyadh: Qatar chaired 26th meeting of the GCC Committee of Officials of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, a gathering that kicked off on Monday and concludes today at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh. Chaired by Director of Penal and Correctional Institutions Department at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed, the meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions thereon.

The Peninsula

