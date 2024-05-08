Workshop On Stimulating Culture Of Quality And Creativity Organised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Justice organised a workshop titled, 'Confronting linear thinking with comprehensive incremental thinking: Stimulating a culture of quality, modernity and creativity,' in the presence of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi.

The workshop aimed at enhancing and developing a culture of quality, innovation, creativity and sustainability, and motivating employees to adopt a comprehensive and multidimensional method in their thinking and dealing with the various issues and challenges they face while performing their supervisory, administrative or practical tasks in order to achieve innovation and excellence.

The workshop addressed topics including institutional innovation, areas of innovation, mechanisms for using digital technology to improve or change traditional processes and service development, the reality of technical transformations and their repercussions on the work environment, and the possibilities of change and their relationship to staff. It reviewed new technology areas and future prospects and others.