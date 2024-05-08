Qatar Chairs Meeting Of Technical Team For Unified GCC Visa Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The technical team for the Unified GCC Visa Project held its fifth meeting chaired by the State of Qatar at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) General-Secretariat in Riyadh. Assistant Director of the Border Passports Department Lt. Col. Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani represented the State of Qatar at the meeting, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

GCC's 'Grand Tours visa' in effect by year-end, functions as free pass for Gulf residents

Chaired by Assistant Director General of Communications and Information Systems at the Ministry of Interior Lt. Col. Jassem Khalid Al Hamr, the meeting discussed a range of agenda items related to the stages of the Unified GCC Visa Project.