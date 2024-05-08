Rising Temperatures To Prevail Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- A noticeable increase in temperatures is forecast over the coming days, according to the latest weather forecast from the Jordan Meteorological Department.Today, Wednesday, is anticipated to see a rise in temperatures across the region. While the mountainous areas will experience mild weather, elsewhere conditions are expected to be warm. Winds will be light, blowing predominantly from the northwest to the northeast.On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to climb even higher. Dry and warm weather is expected over the mountainous regions and plains, while the rest of the country will experience hot conditions. Some high clouds may appear at higher altitudes, and moderate winds blowing from the southeast may occasionally stir up dust, particularly in desert regions.Friday will continue the trend of rising temperatures, surpassing normal averages by approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain dusty and relatively hot over the mountains and plains, with high clouds dotting the sky. Winds will maintain a moderate pace, predominantly blowing from the southeast to the southwest, occasionally causing dust disturbances.The maximum and minimum temperatures for today in eastern Amman range between 25 - 17 degrees Celsius, while in western Amman, temperatures are expected to range between 23 - 15 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will vary from 21 - 14 degrees Celsius, while in the Sharah Mountains, temperatures will range from 22 - 12 degrees Celsius. Temperatures near the Dead Sea are expected to range from 33 - 22 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures will vary from 34 - 23 degrees Celsius.