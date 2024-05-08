(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) --



1999 -- Mohammad Abdulrahman Al-Bahar Ophthalmology Center was inaugurated at Al-Sabah Medical District.

2011 -- State of Kuwait's 28th Government was formed and chaired by Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The government included 15 ministers and an MP. This government resigned on November 29 of same year due to deadlock with the National Assembly, which was later dissolved.

2013 -- Kuwait Library for Technology and Knowledge was established in the Yemeni city of Al-Mukalla.

2017 -- State of Kuwait became the Capital of Arab youth after it was designated to Rabat, Morocco, in the previous period.

2020 -- Kuwaiti authorities said total number of citizens involved in repatriation campaign during the COVID-19 restrictions had reached 29,168 in the period between April 19 and May 6th.

2020 -- Kuwait Government, in measures to tackle Covid-19 pandemic spread, imposed a full curfew in the country for 20 days, instructed the wearing of masks in public places, shopping areas and work places, and exempted business owners from paying rents for properties they were leasing. (end)

