(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) ServiceNow and Fujitsu announce strategic commitment to launch innovative cross-industry solutions - ServiceNow's AI platform for digital business, combined with Fujitsu industry expertise, will maximize value for customers globally

- New Fujitsu-ServiceNow Innovation Center will focus on digital transformation offerings and customer success

- Fujitsu to expand use of the Now Platform on its way to provide even greater value to customers

Kawasaki and Las Vegas, May 8, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Fujitsu Limited , an industry leader in IT services and digital transformation solutions, announced a new strategic commitment to launch innovative cross-industry solutions designed to maximize value for customers globally. The companies will launch a new Fujitsu-ServiceNow Innovation Center to focus on digital transformation and customer success, and Fujitsu will expand its own use of the Now Platform on its way to provide even greater value to customers.

As organizations across industries evolve from decades of manual work, legacy systems, and limited resources that slow operations and impact services, ServiceNow and Fujitsu will use automation to help businesses streamline siloed enterprise systems, applications, and complex business processes. The companies will first target the manufacturing sector and bring to the market solutions to manage overall Engineering Chain Management (ECM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) operations.

To accelerate innovation and development, the Fujitsu-ServiceNow Innovation Center will open in Kawasaki City, Japan, in the second half of 2024, where the two companies will focus on collaborating on new solutions for customers, implement marketing activities and drive mutual human resource development to achieve higher quality customer success. These efforts will initially focus on cloud-based offerings that contribute to streamlining customer operations and realizing data-driven management by combining ServiceNow's complementary solutions with Fujitsu Uvance , a business model of Fujitsu that aims to grow businesses and solve societal issues.

“Enterprises worldwide need a digital business model that frees up resources to fuel innovation,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow chairman and CEO.“This presents a massive opportunity for our partnership with Fujitsu. ServiceNow's innovative, AI-first platform alongside Fujitsu's deep industry expertise and global scale, will bring incredible value to our customers, turning their most complex operational challenges into opportunities for growth.”

“Fujitsu has been working with customers to improve a wide range of business and societal challenges using the powerful ServiceNow platform,” said Yoshinami Takahashi, Vice President and COO for Uvance at Fujitsu Limited.“As we embark on this new strategic partnership with ServiceNow, we will deepen the integration of our respective technologies and practical knowledge, including in areas like generative AI, as part of our efforts to develop a digital society, one of Fujitsu's materialities. The new cross-industry offerings created through this partnership will provide even greater value to more customers and society.”

To further leverage ServiceNow as a powerful, integrated platform, Fujitsu and ServiceNow will combine Fujitsu's world-class advisory services called "Fujitsu Customer Advisory and Support Excellence" (CASE) with the power of ServiceNow Impact – a comprehensive value acceleration solution from ServiceNow, to provide enhanced customer support. The insights gained from Impact's global deployments, tools, and knowledge can be seamlessly translated into customers' ServiceNow platforms through CASE's professional services and will be globally available later this year.

As a ServiceNow customer, Fujitsu plans to use tools like Now Assist AI to improve the efficiency and automation of business operations, and use the knowledge gained to significantly streamline the development of innovative new offerings. For example, Fujitsu expects that by using generative AI capabilities like Fujitsu Kozuchi and Now Assist, they'll reduce incidents by approx. 30%.

In recognition of Fujitsu's expansive, business transformation solutions and services, the company was named the 2024 RiseUp with ServiceNow Worldwide Partner of the Year in and was also recognized by ServiceNow with several partner awards for the APAC region in 2024.

For more information on the ServiceNow – Fujitsu partnership, visit here .

Forward looking statements

This press release contains“forward looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's collaboration with Fujitsu on new technology solutions. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: .

©2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

Press Contacts

ServiceNow

Lindsay Capurro

503-551-2655

...

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise