GRUPO CLARIN S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Buenos Aires, 05/07/2024 / 16:31, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Grupo Clarín S.A.
Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 13, 2024, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
The webcast presentation will also be available at
About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.
| Investor Relations Contacts
| In Buenos Aires:
| In New York:
| Grupo Clarín S.A.
| Fig Corporate Communications
| Samantha Olivieri
| Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
| Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
| Tel: +1 917 691 4047
| Email: ...
| Email: ...
