Techmediabreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Marks Important Step In Advancing Lucid-21-302

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, today announces the submission to ethics of a trial. Entitled“A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Lucid-21-302 in Healthy Adult Participants,” the clinical trial application is submitted for review by a human ethics review committee (“HREC”) in Australia. The step is necessary to obtain permission to initiate the multiple ascending dose (“MAD”) trial, which follows the Phase-1 single ascending dose (“SAD”) trial that was recently completed.“We are eager to study multiple doses of Lucid-21-302 in healthy volunteers as this marks an important next step in advancing Lucid-21-302 into an optimally designed phase-2 clinical trial. We are very optimistic about the potential of Lucid-21-302 as a first-in-class, non-immunomodulatory treatment for MS as it progresses to the next phase of clinical development,” said Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski, VP, Scientific and Clinical Affairs at FSD Pharma.

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly“Lucid-21-302”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD has also licensed unbuzzed(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nu”) and is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN