Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Inks Agreement Marking Entry Into Telecom, Fintech Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a premier Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, has signed a letter of intent marking the company's deliberate expansion into the telecom and fintech markets. According to the announcement, Sekur signed an agreement for a planned contribution of a mobile virtual network operator (“MVNO”) telecommunications company; the agreement also outlined details of a $500,000 cash infusion into Sekur Private Data by

Cuentas Inc. (OTC: CUEN) . Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Cuentas seamlessly integrates fintech, mobile telecommunications and real estate to serve the Hispanic demographic, particularly unbanked and underbanked communities. The contribution Cuentas is making is earmarked to supercharge Sekur's marketing and sales initiatives as well as fueling software development endeavors and elevating the standards of customer care. The announcement also noted that Sekur will acquire full ownership of Meimoun & Mammon LLC, operating as M&M Telecom, in an all-restricted-shares transaction. The deal aligns with the capital injection valuation. The announcement also stated that, following the definitive agreement, CUEN's leadership will be integrated into Sekur's board of directors.“The acquisition of the MVNO operation marks a significant milestone in service excellence, setting new standards in oversight and safety for both individual and corporate clients,” stated the company in the press release.“Managed by M&M Telecom, Cuentas Mobile will now feature Sekur's extensive array of Swiss-hosted security solutions - including encrypted email, secure messaging, privacy-focused VPN, and soon, secure video conferencing. This strategic integration is tailored to propel Sekur into both the corporate and retail spheres, ensuring unmatched security and confidentiality for all users.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools.

Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN