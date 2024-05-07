Cheers To 125 Years! Brew At The Zoo Returns To Celebrate Milestone

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Bronx Zoo





Adult-only celebration includes 40+ pouring stations, 100+ varieties of drinks, and 15+ food vendors

BRONX, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brew at the Zoo returns to the Bronx Zoo on Friday, June 21, to celebrate 125 years of the iconic New York City landmark. The annual event includes an evening of craft beers, live music, and festive fun, set against the backdrop of the historic zoo grounds.

Wildlife Conservation Society members are eligible for a 15% discount on general admission tickets with code CHEERS2MEMBERS. Last year's event sold out. Tickets for nonmembers can be purchased HERE .

The adults-only (ages 21+) celebration from 6-11 p.m., offers guests the unique experience of sampling beer, wine, seltzer and more, while indulging in food truck fare, playing games, enjoying live music, dancing the night away, and exploring select animal exhibits from 6 – 7:30pm. This year, guests also have access to 125th birthday-themed games, trivia, and more, including Animal Chronicles , a new, quarter-mile walking trail featuring 68 immersive eco-sculptures that showcase key achievements in the Bronx Zoo's history of saving animal species and connecting New Yorkers to wildlife.

Entertainment at Brew at the Zoo include a Glow Party for a 360-degree photo booth, salsa and bachata dancing instructions, a live band, a DJ, a pub party with bar games, a patio party with animal trivia and karaoke, as well as two designated areas with a variety of local food trucks.

There will be 40 pouring stations starting at 7pm and enjoy over 100 varieties of drinks. More than 15 food trucks will be lined up across two designated areas, however, food is not included in the ticket price.

The following ticket options for Brew at the Zoo include:



General admission $84.99



Includes 5 oz. commemorative souvenir cup with unlimited beer samplings

Enjoy live band and DJ, games, activity areas, complimentary photo booths, and select animal exhibit access from 6-7:30 p.m.

VIP $119.99



Express check-in access



VIP drink stations for access to beer, wine, and seltzer with fewer lines



VIP Hall with live entertainment, exclusive beer, seating area, and bathrooms



VIP swag, including a t-shirt, souvenir cup, and more



VIP photo booth



Complimentary snacks at all Zoo concession stands

Complimentary general admission for future visit

Designated driver $39.99



Access to all GA perks, without consumption of alcohol



Guests with tickets will NOT receive a souvenir cup, but do receive complimentary fountain soft drinks at Bronx Zoo cafes Designated drivers must be 21 and over to enter

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world's largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet.

