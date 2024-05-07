Godspeed Capital-Backed Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Acquires Quintron Systems

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Adds Communications Technology Solutions Tailored to Support Strategic Relationships with NASA, Commercial Space and Department of Defense Customers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Quintron Systems (“Quintron”) by SAS, its recently-launched space engineering, defense, and communications technology solutions platform. The transaction marks the second addition to the growing SAS platform, following its recent acquisition of Willbrook, and reinforces SAS' position in the space and defense markets, adding capabilities in communications systems technology for NASA, defense and commercial space clients. Concurrent with the transaction, Dominick Barry, President of Quintron Systems, will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the SAS platform.





Founded in 1970, and based in Santa Maria, California, Quintron provides innovative, secure communications technology solutions tailored for the space and defense markets. Quintron brings longstanding customer relationships well aligned with SAS' strategic growth objectives specifically with NASA and select commercial space customers who rely on Quintron's sophisticated Voice-over-IP (VoIP) communications technology to ensure integrated and uninterrupted communications in support of mission critical space launch operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Quintron to the SAS family,” said Heather Bulk, CEO of SAS.“Quintron's strong reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction complements our values and enhances SAS' capabilities in critical secure communications technology, enabling us to offer an even wider range of solutions to our clients in the space and defense markets.”

“Becoming part of SAS is a significant milestone for Quintron. This partnership will allow us to leverage SAS' resources and expertise to accelerate our growth and expand our reach with existing and new customers,” remarked Mr. Barry.“We are excited to work with the SAS team to continue providing exceptional products and services to our customers and explore new opportunities together.”

About Quintron Systems

Quintron Systems, founded in 1970, is a trusted provider of communications technology solutions for aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure. Based in Santa Maria, California, Quintron is known for its reliable, secure, and innovative communication systems. The company's products and services are used by government agencies, military organizations, and commercial clients worldwide. To learn more about Quintron, please visit: .

About Special Aerospace Services

Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware with facilities in California, Colorado and Alabama. Special Aerospace Services offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety



, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware systems for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. To learn more about SAS, please visit: .

About Godspeed Capital Partners

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at .

