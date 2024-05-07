Securing Energy Sovereignty Through Khor Mor Gas Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Bahrooz Jaafar . Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Fortifying Futures: Securing Energy Sovereignty through the Kurdistan Region's Khor Mor Gas Field

Amidst global economic challenges, including concerns over energy and food security, oil operations in the Kurdistan Region face a myriad of threats encompassing security, political, legal, financial, and geological factors.

However, within these challenges lie significant opportunities for capitalizing on Kurdistan's hydrocarbon potential and enhancing revenue streams. The recent announcement by Dana Gas company regarding a 50% increase in gas production from the Khor Mor field since early 2022 has brought renewed attention to the region, with the field being recognized as the largest gas field in Iraq, and aiming to increase its gas product to 750 million cubic feet per day in the coming years.

Over the past two years (2022-2024), the Khor Mor field has endured nine Katyusha and drone attacks by Iraqi militia groups, situated in the Qadir Karam Sub-district within the Chamchamal District. This academic endeavor aims to illuminate the opportunities and threats to energy security in the Kurdistan Region, providing insights into the broader landscape of oil operations in Kurdistan while also delving into the specifics of the Khor Mor Block.

It offers a perspective on the intricate relationship between economic prosperity and political dynamics within the new regional security order.

Bahrooz Jaafar holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from Cyprus International University, Nicosia. He is the Founder and Director of the Mediterranean Institute for Regional Studies. Dr. Bahrooz's research focuses on energy security, energy geopolitics, regional order in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, and ongoing conflicts in Iraq.

