Trump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case Trial

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Donald Trump's criminal trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents has been postponed indefinitely in a blow to the Justice Department's efforts to obtain a jury verdict before November's presidential election.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the criminal proceeding in Florida, set a new schedule for motions in the case and announced that the May 20 trial date will be pushed back indefinitely. In an order issued Tuesday, Cannon said setting a new trial date at this time“would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court's duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court.” The decision represents a significant victory for Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee, who is facing four criminal cases and seeking to avoid having to go through multiple trials before the election. Trump is on trial in New York on charges he falsified business records to conceal“hush-money” payments to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. News of the indefinite postponement of the Florida trial, along with uncertainty about dates for two election interference cases in Washington and Georgia, raises the stakes for the hush-money trial under way in New York. The new schedule from Cannon starts with a hearing this week on grand jury matters and runs until July 22, when a hearing will be held on the potential use of classified information during a trial.

"The Court finds that the ends of justice served by this continuance, through the last deadline specified in this Order, , 2024, outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial," Cannon wrote. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

