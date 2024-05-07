(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Transport Confederation (CNT has disclosed a significant dip in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's approval ratings.



Only 37.4% of those surveyed now view his government favorably, marking a noticeable fall from the previous 42.7%.



Conversely, the proportion of negative evaluations has increased to 30.5%.



Simultaneously, President Lula's personal approval has dropped from 55% to 50.7%. His disapproval rate has escalated accordingly, from 40% to 43.7%.



This decline coincides with growing public anxiety over security issues and the impact of drug trafficking and corruption.



Public opinion on the economic leadership of Lula's administration shows significant polarization.







Approximately one-third praise the economic policies, yet another third express dissatisfaction, underlining the administration's intricate challenges.



Moreover, this survey involved 2,002 respondents and was conducted from May 1st to 5th. It has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.



These results portray a governance landscape filled with cautious optimism yet beset by significant hurdles.



The survey paints an in-depth portrayal of an administration earnestly working to address substantial national concerns.

Background - Economic Woes and Security Issues Drag Down Lula's Ratings

The CNT survey confirms the IPEC survey , released in March, which also revealed a significant dip in approval for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



His favorable ratings have dropped by 5 percentage points since December, reaching a record low.



Now, only 33% of the 2,000 surveyed individuals rate his government positively, down from 38%.



Meanwhile, disapproval slightly rose to 32% from 30%, within a 2 percentage point margin of error.



This downturn marks the highest level of dissatisfaction with Lula's leadership since his third term's onset.







