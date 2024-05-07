Royal Forestry Society Honoured By Royal Patronage Of His Majesty King Charles

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Royal Forestry Society (RFS) is greatly honoured to receive the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Charles.

His Majesty King Charles was President of the RFS for our Centenary from 1982-1983 and becomes the sixth monarch to be our Patron.

A Special Bond

RFS President Ben Herbert says:“This patronage continues a very special bond. His Majesty has always retained an active interest in the work of other foresters and woodland managers. His support for projects sharing excellence in forestry and in increasing skills in woodland management is much valued. He continued to play an active part in the RFS after his Presidency and initiated the Duke of Cornwall Cup. This continues to be presented annually in our Excellence in Forestry Awards for resilient, multi-purpose forestry.”

“Under his stewardship, The Duchy of Cornwall woodlands became among some of the best managed in the country. The Coronation Living Heritage Fund confirms his ongoing support for the part trees and woods can play in our communities.”

“As an organisation we were proud to pledge our loyalty to our King on his Coronation We hope to welcome him to future RFS events.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the much loved and active patron of the RFS for all her 70-year rule.

The RFS has had the continuous patronage of the sovereign since 1905 when King Edward VII consented to become Patron. He was followed by King George V, King Edward VIII, King George VI, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and now King Charles III.