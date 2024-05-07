(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canopy Growth Corporation

5/7/2024 10:29 AM EST

Stocks in Play

5/7/2024 - 10:34 AM EST - Ascot Resources Ltd. : Announced a $5-million non-brokered flow through private placement, the proceeds of which will be used to fund the 2024 exploration program at the Company's Premier Gold Project located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Ascot Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.70.









