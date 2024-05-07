Two Russian Missiles Intercepted In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units have intercepted two Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles in the Odesa region.
Ukraine's Air Command South reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On May 7, 2024, at around 14:00, warriors with the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles in the Odesa," the post reads. Read also:
Warhead of Russian Kh-69 missile found in Kyiv
Photo: Defense Express
