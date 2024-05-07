Scottish Parliament Names John Swinney As Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 7 (KUNA) - The Scottish Parliament elected Tuesday John Swinney as the country's First Minister succeeding Humza Yousef, who resigned last week.

Swinney received the support of the majority of members of the local parliament, said the BBC.

The formal appointment ceremony of Swinney as Prime Minister will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, after the approval of the King of Britain, King Charles III, it added.

Last Monday, Yousef announced that he was resigning as he faced a confidence vote in the Scottish parliament that he was set to lose, having ditched his junior coalition partners, the Scottish Green Party, in a row over climate policy. (end)

