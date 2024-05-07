Solar Stocks In Play - Investors Betting On Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY ), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses.

The stock is trading at $0.0742, up .0210, gaining 39.1791%, with a high of 0.0863 on volume of over 279 Million shares.

Investors are anticipating the stock will bounce on earnings news and trading ahead of news.

Pineapple Energy just announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, May 10 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 financial results. The company plans to provide a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at after the close of the financial markets on May 9, 2024 prior to the conference call.

Dial-In: (646) 307-1963 or toll free (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 6873571

Webcast:

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

