(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) M&A Securities and NewParadigm Underwrites Rights Issue with Warrants for Siab Holdings Berhad's Acquisition of Taghill



KUALA LUMPUR, May 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Siab Holdings Berhad (“Siab” or the“Company”), an established player in Malaysia's construction industry, is pleased to announce its plans to raise approximately RM103.98 million through private placement, of which RM12.00 million has been completed on 28 December 2023, and rights issue with warrants. These funds will be used to finance the acquisition of Taghill Projects Sdn. Bhd. (“Taghill”). The rights issue with warrants, valued at RM91.98 million, will be underwritten by M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd.

("M & A Securities"), the Principal Adviser, Managing Underwriter and Joint Underwriter to the Company, as well as NewParadigm Securities Sdn. Bhd. (“NewParadigm”), the Joint Underwriter to Siab.

These efforts support the acquisition of Taghill, a move designed to bolster the Company's growth trajectory, where the purchase price for Taghill is set at RM122.00 million, to be settled with RM96.00 million in cash and the issuance of 200.00 million new Siab shares at RM0.12 per share as detailed in the circular issued by the Company dated 16 November 2023.

Taghill is a construction project and contract management consultancy company, which has completed 12 major construction projects worth RM1.58 billion, including notable developments like Expressionz Suites and Ceylonz Suites in Kuala Lumpur. Currently, Taghill boasts a robust order book valued at RM1.31 billion and has committed to a profit guarantee of at least RM24.00 million for the financial years 2024 and 2025. Nonetheless, Taghill has a strong orderbook of RM1.31 billion.

Mr. Ng Wai Hoe, Group Managing Director of Siab Holdings Berhad, expressed his excitement by saying, "The integration of Taghill into our operations allows us to leverage on each other's specialty which will significantly enhances our Company's overall value and create synergy for us to work together closely over a longer horizon. We appreciate the continuous support and expertise provided by M & A Securities, NewParadigm Securities and our Financial Advisor,

Eco Asia Advisory Sdn. Bhd.

(“Eco Asia”), in facilitating these transformative initiatives."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of Corporate Finance from M & A Securities added, "We are thrilled to assist Siab in these pivotal financial manoeuvres. With the funds raised, Siab is well-positioned to enhance its market presence and seize more opportunities in the dynamic Malaysian construction and property market."

Mr. Charanjeev Singh, Executive Director/ Group CEO from NewParadigm commented,“The fund-raising exercise and acquisition of Taghill would allow Siab continues its path on becoming the market leading in construction sector in Malaysia. We are truly delighted to be a part of this significant tipping point of Siab.”

The construction industry in Malaysia is expected to expand by 6.8% to RM60.49 billion as supported by broad-based growth across all subsectors. In Budget 2024, the allocation for Development Expenditure (“DE”) stands at RM99.0 billion – which is the largest DE ever to support the significant growth in the local construction industry. One of the most notably initiative includes the Malaysian Government's focus on home ownership with an allocation of RM2.47 billion, allocated to implement housing projects for the rakyat in 2024. Siab, together with the acquisition of Taghill, is more than ready to support the Malaysian Government ambitious DE in 2024.