(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, have entered into an agreement with Amerit Fleet Solutions, a leading provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide. The agreement calls for Amerit to provide mobile service and maintenance to Bollinger's commercial fleet customers. According to the announcement, Bollinger and Amerit will collaborate to provide EV service and warranty support for the Bollinger B4, as well as other vehicles developed by Bollinger. Specifically, Amerit will provide maintenance, repair and warranty services to Bollinger customers located outside of the designated service area of a Bollinger authorized dealer.“With Amerit, Bollinger can now offer the best nationwide coverage for electrified fleets,” said Bollinger Motors founder and CEO Robert Bollinger in the press release.“Our customers can have total confidence in our trucks, knowing we have a complete sales, service and warranty network across America.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. To learn more about the company, visit

