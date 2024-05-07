Two Nabbed For Matsieng Murders

(MENAFN- The Post) TWO men have been arrested in connection with the murder of three members of the same family in Matsieng on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala (Pictured) confirmed the arrest of the suspects aged 23 and 24.

The victims were a 47-year-old mother and her sons, aged seven and 12.

Villagers who pulled thethree lifeless bodies from a burning hut in Matsieng last Sunday thought it was just a tragic fire accident.

But as they inspected the bodies they discovered that they had gunshot wounds, indicating that they were shot before their house was torched.

Chieftainesss 'Mants'epase Lehloenya said she was told that the police and the army arrived when villagers were pulling the bodies from the fire while also battling to douse the flames.

SSP Halahala said their preliminary investigations indicate that this could have been a revenge attack. He said one of the suspects told the police during interrogation that he had killed the woman because she poisoned his mother in 2022.

SSP Halahala said the suspect said the other suspect was just assisting him as a friend.

He said Chieftainesss Lehloenya said the killings have“sent shock waves in the area”.

Murders have continued in Matsieng despite the presence of a military post in the area.

Staff reporter