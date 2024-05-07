'Dead' Man Walking

(MENAFN- The Post) A Mohale's Hoek man was shocked to discover that the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared him dead.

The 64-year-old man came across his Death Certificate as he was going through his files at home. Ironically, he made the discovery after the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed him to bring documents that prove that he is a Mosotho.

Police are investigating how the Death Certificate was issued.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said the man was born in Mohale's Hoek but had moved to South Africa where he spent most of his life working in the mines. SSP Halahala said the man had returned to Lesotho to apply for his retirement benefits at TEBA.

He said since he had spent the better part of his life in South Africa, he had no Lesotho identity documents.

“He seemed to have lost the Lesotho passport,” SSP Halahala said.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs asked him to bring any document that could help to identify him as Mosotho.

“While scrounging through the files at his home he came across his Death Certificate. We are yet to find out how that death certificate was issued,” SSP Halahala said.

Majara Molupe