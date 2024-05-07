Mokhothu Mocks Government

(MENAFN- The Post) DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has criticised Prime Minister Sam Matekane's government for poor service delivery and unfulfilled promises.

Speaking at a rally in Thetsane on Sunday, Mokhothu said Matekane's government has failed Basotho. The rally included 12 constituencies.

He said the government had failed to issue passports and Identity Documents (IDs).

Mokhothu said the government's struggles had proven he was correct to warn Basotho to vote“carefully” in the last election.

“I informed you that the government could not be run by the newcomers. How are things today?” Mokhothu asked as he chuckled.

He said because the government failed to provide passports some Basotho working in South Africa have lost their jobs.

Home Affairs Minister Lebona Lephema recently told a parliamentary committee that the government does not have enough funds to produce passports. He said the ministry was allocated M457.8 million which was not enough to cover its obligations.

Lephema said the funds were enough to produce 60 000 but the ministry needs 150 000 passports.

Lephema said the ministry urgently needs an additional M40 million to produce enough passports.

The ministry also said it had not bought blank IDs since last year.

Mokhothu said this was a confirmation of failure.

He said former Minister of Home Affairs Motlalentoa Letsosa used to visit the mountainous parts of the country to issue passports and IDs.

“What kind of government is this that fails to give out identity cards?”

He said the lack of IDs makes it difficult for people to process burials and insurance claims.

“This government is as poor as a church mouse,” he said, adding that it is also failing to deliver driving licenses.

Mokhothu also slated the government for failing to deal with the escalating cases of violent crimes across the country.

“Five people were killed in Fobane where a family was wiped out but the government never released a statement,” he said.

He said statistics show that the country has had 583 homicides since 2023.

He also alleged that some senior government officials had allocated the state-subsidised fertilisers and seeds to themselves during the farming season.

“This is the government of the rich by the rich and for the rich”.

Mokhothu said the procurement of police cars was also flawed.

“That is corruption,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto