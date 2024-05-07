EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

155th wienerberger Annual General Meeting: All resolutions adopted

07.05.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend of € 0.90 per share Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG:“Perfectly positioned for further growth” Vienna, May 7, 2024 – The 155th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG was held as an on-site meeting at Wiener Stadthalle on May 7, 2024. After the presentation of the Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Wienerberger AG for 2023, as well as other reports, the Annual General Meeting adopted all resolutions proposed, including a motion to pay out a dividend of € 0.90 per share. Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG:“In the challenging 2023 business year, wienerberger succeeded in outperforming its end markets and meeting its expectations. We adhered to our proven value-creating growth strategy by focusing on organic growth through innovation, increasing the proportion of solutions in our portfolio, and concentrating on selective, value-accretive acquisitions. At the same time, we delivered a strong performance in the infrastructure segment and the renovation business. I am therefore convinced that we are perfectly positioned for further growth.” Shareholders approved dividend and remuneration policy In the interest of a long-term and well-balanced dividend policy, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG proposed to the 155th Annual General Meeting that a dividend of € 0.90 per share be paid out. The AGM adopted the proposal, and May 15, 2024 was set as the payment date. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board in the 2023 business year; Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was elected statutory auditor and group auditor. The Annual General Meeting also approved the 2023 Remuneration Report and the remuneration policy for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board. All resolutions adopted by the 155th Annual General Meeting are available here: -p wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | ...



Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | ...





