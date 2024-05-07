               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual General Meeting Of SKAN Group AG Approves All Pro-Posals And Elects Beat Lüthi As Chairman


5/7/2024 2:30:48 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

SKAN AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all pro-posals and elects Beat Lüthi as Chairman
07.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Media Information

Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG approves all proposals and elects Beat Lüthi as Chairman

Allschwil, 7 May 2024 – The Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG was held today in Allschwil. At the General Meeting a total of 91.59% of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 0.35 per dividend-bearing share, consisting of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.175 per share and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 0.175 per share. The distribution will be made as from 14 May 2024.

The Board members standing for re-election Oliver Baumann, Cornelia Gehrig, Thomas Huber, Beat Lüthi, Gregor Plattner and Patrick Schär have been confirmed for another one-year term. Beat Lüthi was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The consultative votes on the remuneration report and the report on non-financial matters were also approved.

The next Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG will take place on 5 May 2025.


Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ..., +41 79 703 87 28
Alexandre Müller, ..., +41 79 635 64 13


Financial calendar:

20 August 2024 Publication of the half-year results 2024
25 March 2025 Publication Annual Results 2024
5 May 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025


SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs approximately 1400 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: SKAN AG
Kreuzstrasse 5
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 268 32 32
E-mail: ...
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valor: 1339601
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1897861


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN07052024004691010666ID1108184639


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search