Orell Füssli Ltd: Annual General Meeting On 7 May 2024 Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors

Orell Füssli Ltd: Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2024 approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 7 May 2024 – The shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2024 and elected Pascale Bruderer as a new member of the Board of Directors. At the 134th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and approved the annual report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2023. In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the report on non-financial matters, which was voted on for the first time. The shareholders also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2023. The shareholders also approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 3.90 per registered share. After 13 years on the Board of Directors, Dieter Widmer was bid farewell with a round of applause from the shareholders. In his place, Mrs Pascale Bruderer was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The Chairman, the current Directors, the Compensation Committee, the auditors and the independent proxy were all confirmed for a further year in office. In a consultative vote, the shareholders adopted the 2023 Compensation Report. The Annual General Meeting also agreed to the proposal for the maximum remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the maximum remuneration of the members of the Executive Board for the 2025 financial year. The Annual General Meeting was held at the SIX ConventionPoint in Zurich.

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for the state and citizens and as a leading Swiss player in the book retailing sector, Orell Füssli supports its clients with a unique and customised offering.



As a leading systems supplier of security technology and identification systems and a long-standing partner to governments, Orell Füssli sets technological standards in both analog and digital applications. In the area of security printing and serialisation, the company offers innovative printing processes, equipment and services for the production and effective protection of banknotes, value documents and identity documents.



Verifiable digital credentials represent a relevant new business area with huge international potential and will be developed in the coming years by Procivis a subsidiary of Orell Füssli.



With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores, Orell Füssli offers a true book shopping experience. In the book retailing segment, Orell Füssli holds a 50% stake in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, an omnichannel company that provides an extensive offering with 54 branches located in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and various e-commerce services. Orell Füssli Thalia provides also logistics and others services for libraries and the corporate sector.



With its publishing houses, Orell Füssli focusses on learning and legal media as well as books for children.



Orell Füssli was established more than 500 years ago and generates revenue of some CHF 230 million, with about 660 employees and locations in five countries. Orell Füssli is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Security number 342 080; ISIN number CH0003420806).

