Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

07.05.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved

The distribution of nearly CHF 11.0 million, or CHF 0.55 per share was approved Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chair of the Board of Directors and all other Board members standing for re-election were confirmed CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 7 May 2024 – Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) . Today's AGM was held with the physical participation of Shareholders and took place at the Group premises in Via alla Rossa 6, Rancate - Switzerland. A total of 17,976,115 shares were represented, either by attending shareholders or by third-party proxy and by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 89.88% of Medacta's share capital. Shareholders approved the distribution of nearly CHF 11.0 million, or CHF 0.55 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution. Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year. Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:

The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023;

The approval of the 2023 Report on non-financial matters;

The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023;

The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2023 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2023;

The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

The re-election of the independent proxy and the auditors; The maximum aggregate compensations of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Management;

About Medacta Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in almost 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X . Additional features:



