Biotest AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

07.05.2024 / 20:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

Distribution of EUR 0.04 per preference share for each of the years 2023 and 2022 Broad majority in the vote in line with the management's proposals Dreieich, 07 May 2024. At the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.04 per preference share for the years 2023 and 2022. A total of 76.19% of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of net profit was passed with 99.93% approval. The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda submitted for resolution were also passed by a large majority in accordance with the management's proposals. The Annual General Meeting speech by Mr. Peter Janssen, CEO of Biotest AG, is available at Annual General Meeting 2024 Shareholders' Meeting 2024 (biotest) .

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ().



IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit) Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...



PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ...

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

