Women's Health: Transformative Key Growth Opportunities

With women assuming prominent roles across various spheres, there is a growing need to address their specific health needs and offer tailored solutions. This shifting landscape is opening numerous avenues for advancement in supporting women's health, spanning from innovative healthcare offerings to digital platforms and community endeavors aimed at fostering a balanced and wholesome lifestyle. By seizing upon these opportunities for growth, we can contribute to a healthier and more equitable future, enabling women to flourish in all dimensions of their lives.

What are some of the key opportunities fuelling growth in women's health?

Caring for the elderly presents unique challenges, often accompanied by increased expenses as healthcare needs grow more complex and caregiving becomes more demanding. However, this demographic shift also brings forth opportunities for innovation and development in senior care solutions. Here are some key perspectives and growth opportunities:

What factors are driving growth?



By 2030, senior women are projected to comprise approximately 12.8% of the total female population.

This segment is expected to grow at a rate of 2.7% year-on-year, outpacing the overall global female population growth of 1% year-on-year.

Around 39% of women aged 65 and above live alone, compared to 19% of men. Regions with significant populations of senior women by 2030 include Sub-Saharan Africa, Northern Africa, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Growth Opportunities



Advanced Smart Homes: Emerging housing prototypes are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to support seniors living independently. These smart homes are enhancing safety measures, reducing the need for expensive retirement facilities. AI tools are monitoring health conditions and alert caregivers when intervention is necessary, enabling families to maintain closer contact and provide timely assistance. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies: VR and AR innovations are holding promise for enhancing cognitive health among seniors, combating social isolation, and offering immersive experiences. These technologies are facilitating cognitive training exercises, simulating travel adventures, aiding memory retention, and fostering social interaction, thereby improving overall well-being and quality of life for elderly individuals.

Treating cancer represents a significant medical challenge, with recent studies revealing that cancer cells exist within complex ecosystems rather than in isolation. Companies and researchers are now focusing on understanding these interactions to identify vulnerabilities that can be targeted with precision radiation therapy and immunotherapies, disrupting the balance within the cancer-immune system interface, and enabling effective treatment strategies. Here are some key perspectives and growth opportunities:

What factors are driving growth?



Globally, the top five most common cancers found in women, as per 2020 GLOBOCAN data, are breast (24.5%), colorectal (9.4%), lung (8.4%), cervix uteri (6.5%), and thyroid (4.9%), contributing to over 53.7% of all cancers found in women. The number of new cancer cases among women in 2020 exceeded 9.2 million.

Growth Opportunities:



Innovations in Precision Diagnostics: Medical imaging companies are harnessing advances in physics, engineering, and IT to develop sophisticated products for precision radiotherapy, along with advanced dosing management strategies. Precision diagnostics, including molecular diagnostics, are also emerging as critical areas for targeting the cancer ecosystem, ensuring accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment. Consumer Wearables in Oncology Research: Consumer wearable devices are increasingly significant in oncology research, particularly for monitoring physical activity and vital signs through activity-tracking wristbands or jewelry, often integrated with companion smartphone apps for data synchronization and analysis.

