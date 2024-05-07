Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Preparing To Deliver On $5 Million In New Sales Orders For European Electronic Monitoring Officials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The growing call for court-administered electronic monitoring services remains, as evidenced by a recent deadly Pacific Northwest domestic violence case in which a judge had previously denied a victim's petition for requiring the suspect to wear an ankle monitor Israel-based SuperCom Ltd. has dedicated its suite of PureSecurity products to help governments economically track and monitor individuals at risk for initiating new dangerous situations The company has focused its recent efforts on the North American market, while also making inroads in Europe where it recently received over $5 million in sales orders that it will fulfill over the next few months SuperCom's recently announced financial reports highlight the company's growing success at building its gross margin, revenues, and profits, including a reported 2,350 percent increase in EBITDA
A series of new orders for electronic monitoring technology to bolster European governments' security infrastructure is strengthening the position of
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
in the EM market.
The recent sales orders for SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite of products amount to more than $5 million in revenues, orders that the growing electronic-monitoring (“EM”) security solutions provider expects to...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07052024000224011066ID1108184562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.