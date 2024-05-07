Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Preparing To Deliver On $5 Million In New Sales Orders For European Electronic Monitoring Officials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The growing call for court-administered electronic monitoring services remains, as evidenced by a recent deadly Pacific Northwest domestic violence case in which a judge had previously denied a victim's petition for requiring the suspect to wear an ankle monitor

Israel-based SuperCom Ltd. has dedicated its suite of PureSecurity products to help governments economically track and monitor individuals at risk for initiating new dangerous situations

The company has focused its recent efforts on the North American market, while also making inroads in Europe where it recently received over $5 million in sales orders that it will fulfill over the next few months SuperCom's recently announced financial reports highlight the company's growing success at building its gross margin, revenues, and profits, including a reported 2,350 percent increase in EBITDA

A series of new orders for electronic monitoring technology to bolster European governments' security infrastructure is strengthening the position of

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

in the EM market.

The recent sales orders for SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite of products amount to more than $5 million in revenues, orders that the growing electronic-monitoring (“EM”) security solutions provider expects to...

