Techmediabreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) CEO Featured In Most Recent Episode Of The Bell2bell Podcast

Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD), a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments, is spotlighted in the latest episode The Bell2Bell Podcast.

as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. During the episode, Energy and Water Development CEO Irma Velazquez talked with host Stuart Smith about her background and journey joining Energy and Water Development Corp. She also talked about the company's core values and mission.“The core mission of the company is really to provide sustainable solutions for the supply of energy and water,” said Energy and Water Development CEO Irma Velazquez during the interview.“We leverage proven technologies and technical expertise to offer design, construction, maintenance and technical consulting services tailored to the specific needs of our clients, which include private companies, governmental entities and nongovernmental organizations. Our core values emphasize innovation, sustainability and client-specific customization. . . . We aim to address the global challenges of water scarcity and energy needs through green-tech and engineering solutions that do not harm the planet. We are actively engaged in creating systems that produce clean water and energy by optimizing existing technologies, aligning with our commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. We make sure that each of these technologies and components for the solutions that we offer really fulfill the requirements of sustainability.”

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development stands at the forefront of global innovation, pioneering engineered solutions rooted in its patented configurations. Through groundbreaking technologies such as its self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation system and Off-grid EV Charging stations, EAWD addresses the critical issues of water scarcity and energy challenges. By leveraging proven methodologies, the company delivers tailored solutions for sustainable potable water and off-grid energy supply. With a holistic approach covering design, construction and maintenance, EAWD serves a diverse array of clients, spanning private-sector enterprises, government entities and NGOs. The company's established presence in the United States, Germany and Mexico underscores its global reach, while strategic expansions in Latin America further solidify its position as an industry leader. For more information about the company, please visit

