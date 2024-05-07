Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), Franu Collaborate To Deliver Training For Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, today announced a five-year partnership with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (“FranU”). The collaboration is designed to deliver training programs for working healthcare professionals in subjects ranging from leadership and management, quality improvement, finance, nursing continuing education (“CNE”), physical therapy continuing education, ethics in medicine and continuing medical education (“CME”).“As we seek to expand our mission to educate healthcare professionals and form Franciscan servant leaders of all faiths, we are honored to partner with Amesite,” said Brian Rash, provost and VP of academic affairs.“Providing the communities we serve access to dynamic, cutting-edge continuing education training built upon a Franciscan intellectual tradition framework is a strategic priority for FranU. Amesite's AI technology enables us to expand our impact as we provide value to the hard-working healthcare professionals we serve in our backyard and across the nation.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite, an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit .

