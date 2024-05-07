Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Announces Expansion Efforts, Appoints New Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leading provider of exquisite gemstone jewelry, is expanding its business model to include private equity funding for oil and gas (“O&G”) exploration. According to the announcement, the company is leveraging already-established relationships around the world as well as newly formed strategic partnerships to create a new business channel designed to fund exploration of giant (500 million barrels) and super-giant (3 billion+ barrels) oil fields located in Latin America. This strategic decision allows the company to“tap into moderate-risk, high-reward onshore O&G opportunities,” the announcement noted. GEMXX will be focused on

overlooked and underexplored basins. As part of the expansion, the company is working to secure financing through private equity funding for an impressive four-well, wildcat drilling program designed to discover vast O&G reserves. In addition, GEMXX has appointed a new member to its board of directors. According to the company, Deane Preston is joining the board, effective May 15, 2024. An expert in electrical infrastructure planning, installation and management, Preston will provide invaluable insights and leadership to the GEMXX team.“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Preston to the GEMXX Corporation board of directors,” said GEMXX CEO and board chair Richard Clowater in the press release.“Mr. Preston's wealth of experience and proven track record in the energy infrastructure sector align perfectly with our strategic goals. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to drive innovation and excellence.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. The company is also strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves. With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for its shareholders. For more information about this company, please visit

