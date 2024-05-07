Midea MHELIOS Showcases Revolutionary Smart Home Energy Solutions At Solar & Storage Live London 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) London – At the prestigious Solar & Storage Live London, Midea MHELIOS captivated attendees with its innovative smart home energy management system, set to redefine how households manage and consume energy. As a global leading technology group , Midea demonstrated its commitment to sustainable, efficient, and intelligent energy ecosystems.

The UK's solar power market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with capacity expected to surge from 18.53 gigawatts in 2024 to 53.12 gigawatts by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 23.53%. This expansion, highlighted in a 2024 report by the House of Commons, comes as UK homeowners increasingly adopt solar solutions in response to unstable post-war energy prices and reforms, including variable electricity tariffs.







During the event, Midea showcased the MHELIOS energy management system. As for the energy storage part, the system is equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells for robust safety and efficiency, capable of 6000 cycles at 100% Depth of Discharge. These systems guarantee zero electricity waste and extended battery life, with the ability to switch to backup power within 20 milliseconds during outages, ensuring continuous energy supply and potential cost savings. Complementing these, the MHELIOS Home M1-S Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter, featuring 200% PV oversizing and low startup voltage, enhances solar energy utilization.

Midea also organized a series of lectures and workshops that prompted extensive discussions among industry stakeholders. Notable sessions included“Midea MHELIOS – A New Integrated Energy Management and Energy Consumption Solution for the UK Energy Market” and“Battery Storage and Inverter Installation and Commissioning,” which resonated deeply with local distributors and installers.

These years, Midea's partnership with Q Energy was a focal point, showcasing their joint efforts to cultivate a comprehensive industry ecosystem. This collaboration enhances the user experience by integrating diverse technologies and fostering a shared commitment to a sustainable energy future is always an open platform which welcomes more and more brand to build its eco-system.

As Midea continues to lead the way in smart energy management, the MHELIOS system represents not just a step forward in home energy solutions but also a leap towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, truly embodying the essence of innovation at Midea.

For more information about Midea and its MHELIOS Energy Management System, please contact:

Media Contact

Company Name: Midea

Contact Person: Lorca Wei

Email: ...

State: Guangdong

Country: China

Website: