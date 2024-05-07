Palestinian Presidency Demands Immediate Intervention From US Administration To Prevent Israeli Occupation From Invading Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Presidency called on the US administration to intervene immediately to prevent the Israeli occupation from invading Rafah and displacing citizens from the city, especially since most of them are displaced from the northern and central Gaza Strip as a result of the genocide they have been subjected to for seven months, amid unacceptable international silence.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh described the occupation forces' invasion of the Rafah land crossing, as well as the threat to displaced Palestinians from shelters and residences, and the prevention of the UN employees from entering the Gaza Strip, as war crimes that require the occupying entity to be held accountable.

He warned of the risks of this dangerous escalation and massacres in Rafah, which threaten the lives of millions of Palestinians and pushes matters to the brink of abyss.

Controlling the Palestinian border crossings - which will double the suffering of Palestinians, and will increase the siege that has already been imposed by preventing the movement of citizens and reaching the martyrs and wounded, Abu Rudeineh pointed out, adding that it will also prevent the flow of relief aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, which portends an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

He stressed that these aggressive policies will neither bring security nor stability to anyone, emphasizing that the only solution is for the Palestinian people to obtain their full legitimate rights in their homeland in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and to establish their independent state with Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

The Israeli occupation forces had announced earlier today their occupation and control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, and prevented travelers from moving, especially the sick and wounded. They also prevented the entry of humanitarian aid, or the transfer of accumulated aid to the people of the Gaza Strip in the southern and northern regions, which portends famine and a real danger to the lives of the wounded Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation has been continuously attacking the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. Since then, the Israeli occupation has murdered at least 34,789 Palestinians and injured at least 78,204 others, while more than 10,000 Palestinians remain under the rubble.

MENAFN07052024000067011011ID1108184499