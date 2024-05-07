Gilead Helps Put African Nation On Path To Eliminate Hepatitis C

MENAFN - 3BL) James had been free from using drugs for a decade when a routine test at his local health center revealed he had hepatitis C (HCV).

James was one of many people in the island nation of Mauritius to receive a diagnosis. After seeing a surge of cases that mirrored a global trend, the government began searching for solutions and ultimately began a partnership with Gilead.

Gilead started developing curative therapies for HCV more than a decade ago and as part of its efforts to help ensure its medicines reach those who most need them, the company works with governments in regions of high prevalence around the world to provide low-cost treatment. Public-private partnerships like this are credited with helping James and others find success in treatment and with helping lead to the elimination of HCV.

“Five years back, it was impossible for the country to get these medications,” says Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Mauritius' Minister of Health and Wellness.“If you have this level of commitment within the government, the elimination of hepatitis C in this region is possible.”

James, now in his mid-60s, has finished his treatment and is doing well. Mauritius, meanwhile, is on track to be rid of viral hepatitis within the decade.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences