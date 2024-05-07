Samosas to Pakoras-7 evening snacks to enjoy with tea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Enjoying your evening with a cup of tea and delicious snacks is a wonderful way to unwind. Here are seven evening snacks that pair perfectly with tea.

Enjoying your evening with a cup of tea and delicious snacks is a wonderful way to unwind. Here are seven evening snacks that pair perfectly with tea.

Crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas are perfect for a savoury tea-time treat.

Crunchy fritters are made with battered vegetables, bursting with flavour and spice.

Indulge in buttery biscuits or sweet cookies, a timeless accompaniment to tea.

Crispy patties loaded with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables are a hearty snack option.

Refreshing and colorful, enjoy a mix of seasonal fruits seasoned with spices and lemon juice.

Crunchy almonds, cashews, or peanuts, a nutritious and flavorful snack to munch on while sipping tea.

Light and refreshing, cucumber sandwiches made with thinly sliced cucumbers and cream cheese on crustless bread are a delightful choice for tea-time snacking.