               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea


5/7/2024 2:00:59 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Enjoying your evening with a cup of tea and delicious snacks is a wonderful way to unwind. Here are seven evening snacks that pair perfectly with tea.

Samosas to Pakoras-7 evening snacks to enjoy with tea

Enjoying your evening with a cup of tea and delicious snacks is a wonderful way to unwind. Here are seven evening snacks that pair perfectly with tea.

Samosas

Crispy pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas are perfect for a savoury tea-time treat.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Crunchy fritters are made with battered vegetables, bursting with flavour and spice.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Indulge in buttery biscuits or sweet cookies, a timeless accompaniment to tea.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Crispy patties loaded with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables are a hearty snack option.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Refreshing and colorful, enjoy a mix of seasonal fruits seasoned with spices and lemon juice.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Crunchy almonds, cashews, or peanuts, a nutritious and flavorful snack to munch on while sipping tea.


Samosas To Pakoras-7 Evening Snacks To Enjoy With Tea Image

Light and refreshing, cucumber sandwiches made with thinly sliced cucumbers and cream cheese on crustless bread are a delightful choice for tea-time snacking.

MENAFN07052024007385015968ID1108184433


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search