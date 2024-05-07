IPL 2024 Playoff Scenarios For All Teams: CSK, SRH, And LSG Under Pressure

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the IPL 2024 season progresses towards its crucial stages, the battle for the playoffs intensifies among the teams. With the league expanded to include 10 teams, the competition for a top-four spot has become fiercer. Teams like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are striving to secure their positions in the playoffs after Mumbai Indians' recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad added more complexity to the playoff race.

Let's delve into the IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios for all 10 teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

- Currently leading the points table

- Need one more win in their next three games to secure a playoff spot.

- Can reach 18 points with a win, alongside three other teams.

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

- Second in the points table.

- Require one more win from their next four games to confirm a playoff berth.

- Can reach 18 points with a win, alongside three other teams.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

- Third in the points table.

- Need three wins in their remaining three matches to confirm a playoff spot.

- Can reach 18 points with three wins, alongside three other teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

- Fourth in the points table.

Require three wins in their remaining three matches to confirm a playoff berth.

Can also reach the playoffs with two wins or even one win, depending on other teams' results.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

- Fifth in the points table.

- Need three wins in their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot.

- Can also reach the playoffs with two wins, depending on other teams' results.

Delhi Capitals (DC):

- Sixth in the points table.

- Can reach a maximum of 16 points if they win all their remaining matches, but playoff qualification is uncertain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT):

- Struggling to secure playoff berths.

- Need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention, with better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Ninth in the points table.

- Must win both remaining matches and rely on other teams' results for playoff qualification.

- As the league stage approaches its conclusion, the race for the playoffs promises to deliver thrilling encounters and intense competition.