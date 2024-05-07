Polling Concludes In Four LS Seats In Bengal Amid Reports Of Violence (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) Polling concluded in four Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Tuesday amid reports of violence coming in from different parts of the state, especially from Murshidabad and Jangipur seats.

The polling percentage in these four constituencies till 5 p.m. was 73.93 per cent (provisional figures), as per the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Maximum polling was recorded at Murshidabad at 76.49 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (73.68 per cent), Maldaha Uttar (73.30 per cent), and Jangipur (72.13 per cent).

Also, by-elections were held for the Bhagawangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, which recorded a voter turnout of 73.68 per cent till 5 p.m.

A source in the CEO's office said that the final polling percentage will be known by Wednesday.

“Polling continued in certain booths even after the scheduled closing time of 6 p.m., as many voters were still standing in the queue,” the source said.

The CEO's office received 433 complaints on Tuesday, of which 253 came from registered political parties, while the remaining were individual complaints.

The CPI-M filed the maximum complaints at 163, followed by the Congress (29), BJP (27), and Trinamool Congress (18).