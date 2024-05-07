(MENAFN- Baystreet) WOW Flat on Q1 Results

Drug Stock Earnings Recap: Moderna, BHC, and Regeneron

The stock performance of the big drug manufacturers remains mixed. Moderna (MRNA) lost $3.07 a share but beat analyst expectations by a solid 50 cents. On May 2, the firm highlighted the prospects of its upcoming RSV vaccine. It anticipates U.S. regulators will recommend the shot. This increase's MRNA stock prospects ahead of that of GSK (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE). Both firms had a recombinant RSV vaccine on the market since last year.

Bausch Health (BHC) broke down below the $8.00 support line after posting a first-quarter loss of 17 cents a share. Revenue rose by 11% Y/Y to $2.15 billion. The firm believes the Xifaxan appeal decision is a positive milestone that enables it to continue its separation plans from Bausch + Lomb.

Drug giant Regeneron (REGN) bounced back from below $900. The firm will buy back $3 billion in shares. The repurchasing plan is a good move since it maximizes shareholder returns.

In Q1, revenue fell by 1% Y/Y to $3.2 billion. It no longer has the Covid-19 antibody therapy, Ronapreve, to lift its revenue.

Eylea accounted for $2.3 billion in net sales in the quarter, down by 1% Y/Y.

For the year, Regeneron expects a gross margin on net product sales in the range of 86% to 88%. Its stock-based compensation is only 1% of net sales.









