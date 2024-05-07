Demining Ukraine: 47% Of Farmland In Liberated Kherson Region Cleared

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the de-occupied territory of Kherson region, sappers have already surveyed and demined 47% of the fields.

That's according to Dmytro Butrii , First Deputy Head of the regional military administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At present, 47% of the fields have been inspected and demined by sappers," Butrii told a briefing.

According to the official, another 270,000 hectares are potentially contaminated with Russian mines and unexploded ordnance.

The administration notes that in total, sappers surveyed 272,535.7 hectares of territories within the region, of which 241,887.4 hectares are agricultural lands. More than 171,500 explosive objects were detected and neutralized in the area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, sappers destroyed more than a 1,000 explosive objects in Kherson region in the past week alone.