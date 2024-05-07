Two Russian Airstrikes Target Village In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched two airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving a local man injured.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the regional military administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The Russians launched two airstrikes on the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia district. A civilian man was injured," the report reads.

A number of buildings was damaged by the blast wave and debris. Also, a fire broke out.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 24 hours, the invaders have hit Zaporizhzhia region 291 times. Eight settlements came under enemy fire.

This is an illustrative photo