Palestinian Authority Demands US Intervention To Stop Invasion Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Authority demanded on Tuesday the United States intervene and stop the Israeli occupation's ground invasion of Rafah.

In a press release, the Authority's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the occupation's seizure of Rafah's border crossing and ground invasion means the further displacement of millions of Palestinians, the prevention of UN personnel from entering Gaza, and they must be held accountable.

Rafah border crossing and Gaza are part of the Palestinian lands according to international consensus, however, the "US-backed" Israeli occupation continues to challenge this consensus, Abu Rudeineh continued.

He emphasized that the hostile policies towards the Palestinian people will never bring peace, security and stability in the region, affirming that the only way to achieve that is by granting the Palestinians their rights, and freedoms and establishing Palestine as an independent and free country with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

