JIACC Takes Part In Arab Integrity Conference In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) -Chairman of the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC), Muhannad Hijazi, called on the international community to work hard to prevent more heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.Hijazi also stressed Jordan's support for Palestinians' right to establish their independent state on their homeland, with Holy Jerusalem as its capital.Hijazi made the remarks at the opening session of the 5th session of Conference of States Parties to Arab Anti-Corruption Convention, which began its activities at the Cairo-based Arab League headquarters on Tuesday.Hijazi added that this session is held amid "decisive" circumstances that the entire Palestinian cause and the Arab region are witnessing, which calls orchestrated efforts to confront them.During the session chaired by the State of Palestine, he said the JIACC operates according to a law that specifies the legal and institutional framework and duties in all corruption prevention and law enforcement activities to perform its role "efficiently."To dedicate the national role and shared responsibility to achieve an anti-corruption environment, he said the JIACC has adopted, during the past four years, a "qualitative" policy in combating this phenomenon and strengthening law enforcement capabilities, in cooperation with Jordan's strategic public partners, the private sector and civil society organizations.On integrity-based interventions made so far, he noted corruption prevention projects constituted 70% of the total axes of the updated National Strategy for Integrity and Anti-Corruption 2020-2025.In the field of law enforcement, he stated that JIACC achieved its goals by increasing rate of addressing investigative files to 58%, marking a surge by 83% in the percentage of compatibility of Jordan's judicial rulings with JIACC's investigation outcomes, while corruption complaints sent to the integrity commission went down by 55%.