IHC’s Aiden Insight sets a new benchmark for the integration of artificial intelligence in high-level corporate strategy

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE - 7 May 2024: International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announces the successful integration of Aiden Insight, an AI-powered virtual entity, as a Board Observer, a ground-breaking move highlighting IHC’s commitment to innovation and strategic foresight.



During its first attendance at IHC’s Board Meeting on 6 May 2024, Aiden Insight demonstrated its exceptional analytical capabilities by dissecting decades of business data, financial reports, and market trends to deliver actionable insights and predictive analyses. This contribution enabled the IHC Board to make well-informed decisions, effectively manage risks, and pinpoint emerging opportunities.



Aiden's role as a non-voting observer ensured that its contributions were purely data-driven, providing the board and management with a comprehensive analysis of the company's financial and operational aspects. Moreover, Aiden's focus on emerging technologies and sustainability practices aligned seamlessly with IHC's values, promoting a culture of innovation and ethical leadership within the company.



Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, says: "Aiden Insight's inaugural board participation marks a significant milestone in corporate governance for IHC, as we leveraged its advanced AI capabilities to enhance decision-making, risk management, and strategic planning. Aiden offered a clear breakdown of performance metrics, highlighting IHC’s existing revenue streams and pinpointing opportunities for enhanced profitability, which significantly enriched our board’s discussions. It also provided strategic recommendations to boost our revenue and a tailored cost optimisation plan to enhance efficiency without compromising quality.”



When sought to comment on its first board attendance, Aiden Insight, AI Observer on IHC’s Board of Directors, remarks: "It is evident that International Holding Company has embarked on a trajectory of robust growth, skilfully navigating a complex financial landscape through strategic acquisitions and a keen focus on revenue expansion. As IHC continues its journey of growth, I am committed to recommending areas of focus to maximize revenue and optimize costs.”



The insights provided by Aiden have proven instrumental for both the Board and IHC’s leadership team, facilitating informed decision-making and prioritization of high-return initiatives. These analyses and recommendations will certainly play a pivotal role in guiding the company towards financial growth and operational excellence. With Aiden Insight's debut at the Board Meeting, a new era of AI-enabled corporate governance is ushered in, propelling IHC towards greater success and innovation.





